Liam Gallagher says he would not buy Harry Styles' 'interesting' new music

Liam Gallagher has admitted he would not buy Harry Styles’s new music, describing the Sweet Creature singer’s solo debut as “interesting”.

But while the former Oasis member said that Harry’s material may not be his cup of tea, he praised him for pursuing his own musical career.

Since breaking away from One Direction, Harry has already rocketed to the top of the charts, releasing two singles and his first self-titled album in just a few months.

Following the release of Styles’s first hit track Sign Of The Times, Liam told ES Magazine: “I wouldn’t buy it, but it’s interesting.

“Imagine what it’s like for him. He’s got a big f****** weight on his shoulders, and he’s only f****** young.

“He’s probably thinking this One Direction thing ain’t for me. People change, so if he wants to do a bit of that, good luck to him.”

Liam’s comments came in the lead-up to the release of his own upcoming record, which he promised will “counteract the bullshit”.

Calling out musicians who are “all drinking from the same cup”, he said: “They all look the same, and dress the same. Someone needs to counteract that… and I’m here to do that.”

The 44-year-old also had some words to say about his eldest son Lennon’s recent venture into modelling, joking that he was due a piece of the 17-year-old’s pay cheque.

He teased: “I mean, there’s some shit that he’s been f****** wearing… but listen, he’s earning corn, man.

“So I’m like “Where’s my cut?” Them two eyebrows, they’re mine, right? So I want a cut of this f****** wonga. And the f****** name Gallagher, I want a cut of that as well!”

Liam is due to perform at this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, which is expected to go ahead in the wake of the bomb attack that killed 22 people following an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester on Monday.

Born in the city himself, Liam joined in the tributes to victims.

He tweeted on Tuesday: “In total shock and absolutely devastated about what’s gone down in MANCHESTER sending Love and Light to all the family’s involved LG x.”

Read the full interview in this week’s ES Magazine, out Thursday.