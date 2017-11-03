Liam Gallagher pulls out of BBC performance on doctors’ orders

Liam Gallagher has cancelled a performance on the BBC’s new prime-time live music show.

The former Oasis frontman pulled out of Sounds Like Friday Night after being told to rest his voice by doctors.

He will be replaced by Dizzee Rascal on the BBC One show which launched last week and is broadcast live from BBC Television Centre.

Sorry I can't perform tnight on Sounds Like Friday Night as I've been told to rest my voice by my doctor as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) November 3, 2017

The 44-year-old, who released his debut solo album last month, performed live on BBC Radio 2 In Concert on Thursday night.

A BBC spokeswoman said: “Liam Gallagher is unable to perform tonight on Sounds Like Friday Night as he has been advised by his doctor to rest his voice.

“We wish him a speedy recovery.”

Friday night’s show sees former One Direction star Liam Payne join presenters Greg James and Dotty as guest host.