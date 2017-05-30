Liam Gallagher promises to bring some rock and roll to his charity gig in Manchester

Liam Gallagher has said he is “looking forward to some serious RnR” ahead of his first solo gig in Manchester, with all profits to be donated to the families of the terror attack victims.

The former Oasis star will bring his promised rock and roll to the stage at the O2 Ritz on Tuesday night, where the money raised will be donated to the Manchester Evening News’ British Red Cross appeal, which was set up to help relatives of those affected by the tragedy.

Good morning MANCHESTER looking forward to some serious RnR tnight as you were LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 30, 2017

Speaking to the MEN about his decision to donate the money, he said: “I just knew I had to. I’m not in it for the money.

“The gig was going to happen anyway and we all have to do what we can.

“I want to try and help pick people up.

Liam Gallagher (Yui Mok/PA)

“People like me, doing what we do, it’s our duty to give people a good time.”

Of the suicide bombing at Manchester Arena, he said: “It’s outrageous. Just so sad.

“What can you do? It’s just f****** out of order.

Liam Gallagher (Yui Mok/PA)

“There are kids and people dying all over the world. And for what?

“I’d gone to bed early, about 10pm, then got up in the morning to a text from my other brother saying what had gone on and I put the TV on. It’s just unbelievable.”

Fans have expressed their hopes that Gallagher could soon reunite on stage with his brother and former bandmate Noel, with whom he has had a strained relationship.

Noel celebrated his 50th birthday on Monday, prompting Liam to tweet:

Happy 50th rkid stay young LG x — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) May 29, 2017

The message sparked a string of photos and gifs of the pair together in the band’s heyday to be shared online.

One Oasis fan account wrote: “This tweet made our day,” followed by a heart emoji.