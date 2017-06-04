Liam Gallagher makes surprise appearance at One Love Manchester concert

Liam Gallagher thrilled the crowds by giving a surprise performance at the One Love Manchester concert.

The star took to the stage dressed in an orange parka to sing Oasis’s 1994 hit Rock ‘n’ Roll Star in front of an I Love MCR backdrop.

One Love Manchester (Danny Lawson/PA)

He also played his new solo single Wall Of Glass before he was joined on stage by Coldplay’s Chris Martin to play Oasis hit Live Forever, saying: “I want to dedicate this next song to the beautiful people who were killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack.”

The concert was held in aid of those affected by the terror attack at US singer Ariana Grande’s show in Manchester less than two weeks ago.

Earlier, stars including Take That, Robbie Williams, Justin Bieber, Pharrell and Miley Cyrus had performed.

Coldplay joined Ariana on stage to sing Oasis’s hit Don’t Look Back In Anger, which has been an anthem for Manchester since the tragedy.

Ariana Grande and Coldplay just sang Don't Look Back in Anger together. 💗 #OneLoveManchester pic.twitter.com/wuAuRBvcEX — BBC Newsbeat (@BBCNewsbeat) June 4, 2017

Lead singer Chris then sang a version of James’ Sit Down before moving on to Coldplay hit Fix You as the sun set over the cricket ground.

Ariana returned to the stage at the end of the show where she was joined by all of the musicians on the bill as she sang her song One Last Time saying: “Manchester, I love you with all my heart.”

What an incredible concert ❤️



The #OneLoveManchester crowd join together as @ArianaGrande sings the poignant 'One Last Time' pic.twitter.com/qI2KmriLkE — BBC Music (@bbcmusic) June 4, 2017

She then stood alone on stage to sing Over The Rainbow, before breaking down in tears.