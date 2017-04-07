Liam Gallagher joins line-up for Reading and Leeds Festival

Liam Gallagher has joined the line-up for this year’s Reading and Leeds Festival, organisers have announced.

The former Oasis frontman topped a fresh list of acts for the big summer event, under headliners Muse, Kasabian and Eminem.

Liam shared a link to the festival’s page on Twitter:

It's true it's true it's really happening LGx @OfficialRandL — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) April 7, 2017

Other newcomers unveiled on Friday include Anne-Marie, Akala, Vant, Mistajam, Ash and Bishop Briggs.

Bastille, Fatboy Slim, Two Door Cinema Club and Ray Blk will also perform over the three-day event in August.

Loads more names and stage splits just announced for #RandL17 ❤️💛❤️💛



Tickets 👉 https://t.co/d3RJ3ublWy pic.twitter.com/EVIV01wv7u — Reading & Leeds Fest (@OfficialRandL) April 7, 2017

Liam’s big festival plans come as the singer prepares to release his new solo album this year.

According to his own Twitter updates, the new record is called As You Were and the first single will be Not For Sale.

He said last month that he had gone to Paris to create the cover, later sharing a black and white picture of himself holding a guitar.

Tickets are already on sale for the Reading and Leeds Festival, which takes place from August 25 to 27.