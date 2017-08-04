Liam Gallagher ‘gutted’ as he apologises for cutting festival gig short

Liam Gallagher has apologised to fans and said he was “gutted” after he cut his set short at the Lollapalooza festival in the US.

The former Oasis rocker performed three songs at the event, held in Chicago’s Grant Park, before walking off the stage early.

His set lasted for around 20 minutes, although he was scheduled to play for an hour, according to reports.

Liam Gallagher tweeted his disappointment (Twitter/PA)

Gallagher wrote on Twitter: “Sorry to the people who turned up for the gig in Chicago lollapalooza had a difficult gig last night which f***** my voice.

“I’m gutted LG x.”

The annual music event was later cancelled entirely for the day as thunderstorms loomed, with headline acts Lorde and Muse forced to also pull their performances.

Festivalgoers evacuated the park as event organisers made an official cancellation announcement.

they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can 💔 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

Lorde, who was onstage at the north end of the park, tweeted after her set was called off that she had “the most spectacular show planned”.

The Royals singer also posted as video of herself “blowing a kiss” to her fans in Chicago.

soaked as blowing a kiss to u chicago ❤️ pic.twitter.com/qWFWy5v8j8 — Lorde (@lorde) August 4, 2017

Muse’s lead singer Matt Bellamy said on his Twitter page that officials made the band leave the stage after just three songs, calling it a nightmare and saying that he was “gutted”.

Gutted. City/police made us leave the stage tonight 3 songs in at #Lollapalooza . Due to weather/lightning. Nightmare! — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

Crowd awesome, we'll be back, hope lolla book us next year to make up. — Matt Bellamy (@MattBellamy) August 4, 2017

He said that he hopes the festival will book them again next year to “make up” for their cancelled set.

The second day of Lollapalooza is expected to go ahead as scheduled on Friday, with the line-up including Blink-182, The Killers, DJ Snake and Run the Jewels.