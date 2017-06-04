Liam Gallagher delights One Love concert - but Oasis fans wish Noel had been there too

Liam Gallagher dedicated a performance of Live Forever to the people killed and injured in the Manchester Arena terror attack as he surprised fans at the One Love concert.

The singer, who was born in the city, wore a long, orange parka coat on stage where he was joined by Coldplay’s Chris Martin on guitar for the hit Oasis track.

He also performed the band’s Rock ‘n’ Roll Star and his own single, Wall Of Glass before telling the 50,000-strong crowd at the Old Trafford cricket ground that Live Forever was for “the beautiful people killed and injured in the Manchester terror attack”.

Earlier this week, the former Oasis frontman held a special gig in the city with all proceeds going to the We Love Manchester fund for victims and their families.

Although fans were delighted with the surprise appearance, there was some disappointment Noel Gallagher had not joined his brother for a full Oasis reunion.

If only Noel Gallagher could've come back for one song! — CharlesG (@kopitegeorge) June 4, 2017

@NoelGallagher where were you it would have been perfect #OasisReunion — Barry Logan (@barrylogan1892) June 4, 2017

Shelagh added: “Family should united at this time !!! Brothers should have come together,” while @Donkiel wrote: “@ArianaGrande what a show, respect young lady! Pity #oasis couldn’t put aside their issues for the night it was.”