Liam Gallagher calls himself the ‘best live wire’ as he collects Q gong

Liam Gallagher dubbed himself the “best live wire” as he collected two prizes at the Q Awards less than a fortnight after the release of his number one debut solo album.

The former Oasis frontman was handed the best live act and icon awards – beating off competition from Ed Sheeran, who rocked up to the ceremony sporting a sling after fracturing his wrist in a bicycle accident.

The red-headed performer was crowned the best act in the world today following the release of his smash-hit third album Divide.

The 26-year-old told reporters he did not want to “short-change” fans after having to postpone his Asia tour due to his injuries.

Gallagher’s double win comes after a successful October for the Mancunian which included the release of his debut solo album As You Were.

Taking to the stage to collect his best live act prize, Gallagher told the audience at Camden’s Roundhouse “best live act, I’ll give it best live wire”.

Grime stalwart Wiley and fellow MC Stormzy also took home gongs – with the latter winning the best solo artist prize ahead of Sheeran, Gallagher, Lana Del Rey and St Vincent.

Wiley was given the innovation in sound prize to a standing ovation from the crowd which included Skepta, Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams and a host of other stars.

The best album award was handed to Gorillaz for Humanz – the fifth album from Damon Albarn’s animated outfit, while best track went to Kasabian for You’re In Love With A Psycho.

Welsh rockers Manic Street Preachers headlined the sell-out show after they were given the Q Inspiration award – while fellow prize-winners Sleaford Mods also performed.

Manic Street Preachers (Ian West/PA)

Winners also included Rag’N’Bone Man, whose debut album Human saw him collect the best breakthrough act – and the maverick award went to The Slits’ guitarist Viv Albertine.

Rag’N’Bone Man, real name Rory Graham, hit at out at school teachers who doubted him as he collected the prize.

“This is for me, that’s for them,” said the singer as he stuck his middle finger into the air.