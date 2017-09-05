Liam Gallagher attacks Calvin Harris as he brands DJs ‘the new accountants’

Liam Gallagher has launched an attack on DJs, singling out Calvin Harris by branding him “the most boring f****** person”.

The Oasis star dismissed the notion that the people behind the decks have become the new rock stars while he has been away from music.

Calvin Harris (Joe Giddens/PA)

He told Huck magazine: “Not in my world, they haven’t. What, Calvin f*****’ Harris? The most boring f****** person? F*** off, mate… I’ll tell you what they’ve become: the new accountants!”

Gallagher said new music feels bland because the industry is now filled with careerists who keep their mouths in check.

He said: “I think people are starting to realise what they’ve been missing.

Liam Gallagher (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Someone who’s completely 100% into it; someone who doesn’t bullshit people or stand for bullshit.”

When asked whether he sees himself as the greatest living rock icon, Gallagher, who is soon releasing a solo album, responded: “Others have said it and I do believe they’re not f****** wrong”.

The singer also admitted he contemplated quitting music following the demise of Beady Eye, the band he formed with the rest of Oasis after that group split.

Beady Eye (Yui Mok/PA)

He said: “When Beady Eye split up, I could’ve knocked music on the head. It was like, ‘F*** it. I’ve got a lot of shit goin’ on in me head. I haven’t got a band. I can’t be arsed lookin’ for a new one’.”

He also expressed his frustration that Oasis fans think he is the reason the band split up, saying: “It pisses me off because I was, and still am, Oasis through and through.

“The way the band ended was very planned out. Don’t believe for one minute that it just happened like that [following a fight before a gig in Paris].

Noel Gallagher and Liam Gallagher (Zak Hussein/PA)

“Ignition [the band’s management] and Noel Gallagher thought, ‘How the f*** do we get out of this one so we can go solo without causing an uproar? We’ll blame knob-head over there who’s having too much to drink’.”

He added: “They knew what they were doing. Our Kid having little meetings with Paul Weller. ‘How did you get out of The Jam?’. And with Johnny Marr. ‘How did you get out of one of the biggest bands in the country?’.

“It was all marked out and dickhead here walked right into it, which is fine. There’s no time limit on the truth coming out. People are clocking it now anyway.

Liam and Noel Gallagher (Fiona Hanson/PA)

“I certainly didn’t ruin Oasis. I f****** love Oasis. Why would I want to split it up? It proper f*****’ riles me, that. But real Oasis fans haven’t picked sides. They’re just like, ‘F*****’ hell, them two’.”

Gallagher also appeared to rule out a reunion, saying: “Getting Oasis back together now would only be for the money; it wouldn’t be for love.

“And as far as I’m concerned, it meant more than just getting a cheque. I don’t need the money and I’m sure he doesn’t either, so it stays put until we both come to an agreement that we like each other. At the moment we f****** do not get on.”