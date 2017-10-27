Liam Gallagher announces Malahide Castle concert

Liam Gallagher has confirmed an open-air concert at Malahide Castle on Friday June 15, subject to licence.

This will be his biggest Irish headline solo show, having already sold out dates at The Olympia Theatre and Weston Airport this year.

Liam Gallagher released his debut solo album, “As You Were”, on October 6 which went straight to Number 1 in Ireland, and is still in the top ten today.

In the UK, the album is one of the biggest albums of the year, having exceeded 100,000 first week sales and out-selling the rest of the Top 20 combined.

Tickets from €49.90 including booking fee go on sale Friday November 3 at 9am via Ticketmaster.