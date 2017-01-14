Let It Shine judge Amber Riley is unconvincing in her claims to love rock

Amber Riley admitted to being a rock fan in tonight’s episode of Let It Shine – but viewers were a little sceptical of her claim.

The former Glee star, Dreamgirls stage singer and show judge was impressed by a Game Of Thrones special effects worker who auditioned with a Bon Jovi number.

Amber says she loves Guns N’ Roses (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

Damien Kivlehan changed things up from the middle-of-the-road pop auditions and the crowd loved him, prompting the judges to send him through to the next round.

Looking completely unlike any boy band member, Damien didn’t let his unusual image stop him from drawing in the crowd.

However, people weren’t so convinced when Amber Riley claimed to love rock to her fellow judges.

Her listing of all the rock bands she loves seemed a bit hollow.

People were cringing for her a bit.

Amber seemed to be speaking through a fixed smile that said “stop asking me”.

Poor Amber, maybe she just had a bit of a blank. Maybe she really is a rock fan. Really.
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, Amber Riley, Let It Shine

 

