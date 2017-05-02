'Less materialistic' Kim Kardashian West keeps it low-key at Met Gala

Kim Kardashian West opted for a tellingly pared-back look as she attended the Met Gala with her more daringly-clad younger sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

The reality TV star, who last week said that being robbed in Paris has made her less “materialistic”, kept it simple with an off-the-shoulder white gown by British designer Vivienne Westwood.

Known for her often glitzy and revealing outfits, the low-key garment was a bold choice for Kim, who also shunned expensive jewellery and wore her hair in a simple, sleek bob.

Kim Kardashian West (Evan Agostini/AP/PA)

The 36-year-old was the victim of an armed robbery in the French capital last October, during which thieves stole jewellery worth millions of dollars.

The wife of rapper Kanye West last week told US chat show host Ellen DeGeneres that she is now a “better person” and admitted she was “definitely materialistic before”.

Her appearance at the high-fashion occasion also came days after she is rumoured to have lost more than 100,000 of her 99 million Instagram followers.

Kim Kardashian West (Aurore Marechal/PA)

She became the topic of widespread discussion when paparazzi pictures of her in a bikini surfaced online showing her famous posterior in its natural form, looking markedly different from the usual images she posts online.

Meanwhile, Kim’s half-sisters, Kylie and Kendall, were at the other end of the style scale at the star-studded annual New York fashion event.

Kylie, 19, went for full-on glamour in an embellished, glittering Versace dress, largely comprised of a sheer netted nude fabric.

And sporting an even more daring look was 21-year-old model Kendall, who left little to the imagination in a see-through black La Perla Couture gown.

The catwalk star showed her backside in the mesh garment, which was also slashed across the front and tied together with a knot over her hip.

Kendall Jenner ( Aurore Marechal/PA)

The scant dress dipped low at the back and was worn by the reality TV star without underwear.

Kendall used the high-profile ball to seemingly confirm she is in a relationship with rapper ASAP Rocky, as the pair were caught on camera locked in an intimate embrace.

Kim shared a snap of Kendall and the musician on her Snapchat account.