Lena Headey: Harvey Weinstein was ‘furious’ after I rejected his advances

Game Of Thrones star Lena Headey has claimed Harvey Weinstein was “furious” after she rejected his advances.

The actress, 44, shared an account on social media of an interaction with the movie mogul, who is facing dozens of allegations of sexual assault by stars across the film world.

Headey said she was left in tears and feeling “completely powerless” after Weinstein attempted to invite her into his hotel room following a breakfast in Los Angeles.

She also spoke of an earlier incident at the Venice Film Festival when Weinstein made a “suggestive comment” to her which she laughed off.

She wrote on Twitter: “I was genuinely shocked, I remember thinking, it’s got to be a joke, I said something like.. Oh come on mate?!?? It’d be like kissing my dad !!”

She said that years later, Weinstein asked her to meet for breakfast before attempting to ask her about her love life, until she “shifted the conversation back to something less personal”.

After he visited the toilet, he asked her up to his room to give her a script, she claimed.

She continued: “We walked to the lift and the energy shifted, my whole body went into high alert, the lift was going up and I said to Harvey, I’m not interested in anything other than work, please don’t think I got in here with you for any other reason, nothing is going to happen I said.

“I don’t know what possessed me to speak out at that moment, only that I had such a strong sense of don’t come near me.”

Headey added: “He was silent after I spoke, furious. We got out of the lift and walked to his room. His hand was on my back, he was marching me forward, not a word, I felt completely powerless, he tried his key card and it didn’t work, then he got really angry.

“He walked me back to the lift, through the hotel to the valet, by grabbing and holding tightly to the back of my arm, he paid for my car and whispered in my ear ‘Don’t tell anyone about this, not your manager, not your agent’.

“I got into my car and I cried.”

Weinstein has been accused of sexual harassment by a number of women in the film industry, including actresses Gwyneth Paltrow, Angelina Jolie, Cara Delevingne, Rose McGowan, Alice Evans and Sophie Dix, and an increasing number of Hollywood stars have condemned his alleged actions.

Meanwhile, another woman contacted British police on Sunday, claiming Weinstein sexually assaulted her in Westminster in 1992.

Scotland Yard had earlier confirmed three accusations had been made relating to alleged sexual assaults in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

These followed another claim, passed to Scotland Yard detectives by Merseyside Police, relating to an alleged sexual assault in the capital in the late 1980s.

The latest allegations came as more British women came forward saying they were raped by Weinstein, one of whom is Hollyoaks actress Lysette Anthony.

She told the Metropolitan Police she was attacked by the movie mogul in her London home in the late 1980s.

Another woman, an unnamed former Miramax employee, said Weinstein – who co-founded his film studio in the late 1970s with his brother – raped her in the basement flat of his London offices in around 1992.

The fresh allegations follow several made by actresses in the US against Weinstein – four of rape and more than 30 of sexual harassment – and come after his British wife Georgina Chapman said she was leaving him.

Through his spokeswoman, Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” any allegations of non-consensual sex after three actresses said he had raped them in an article in The New Yorker.