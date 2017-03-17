Lena Dunham: Weight loss not a response to trolls

Girls actress and creator Lena Dunham has criticised people’s obsession with her weight.

The US star has been the subject of headlines about her dramatic new look, but the 30-year-old said shedding the pounds was “not a triumph” and that she had not listened to the “voices of trolls”.

“I feel I’ve made it pretty clear over the years that I don’t give even the tiniest of shits what anyone else feels about my body,” she wrote on Instagram.

Lena Dunham hugs personal trainer to the stars Tracy Anderson at the opening party of her New York studio (Diane Bondareff/Invision for Tracy Anderson/AP Images)

“I’ve gone on red carpets in couture as a size 14. I’ve done sex scenes days after surgery, mottled with scars.

“I’ve accepted that my body is an ever-changing organism, not a fixed entity – what goes up must come down and vice versa.

“I smile just as wide no matter my current size because I’m proud of what this body has seen and done and represented.”

Lena, who has previously talked about her health battles, criticised “bullshit before-and-after pictures”, adding: “Don’t we have infinitely more pressing news to attend to?”

She added: “Right now I’m struggling to control my endometriosis through a healthy diet and exercise. So my weight loss isn’t a triumph and it also isn’t some sign I’ve finally given in to the voices of trolls.

“My body belongs to me – at every phase, in every iteration, and whatever I’m doing with it, I’m not handing in my feminist card to anyone.”