Lena Dunham cleaning out her wardrobe for Planned Parenthood

Lena Dunham is selling clothes from her hit television series Girls to raise money for US organisation Planned Parenthood.

The actress and writer, 31, is also offering items from her personal wardrobe – including the burgundy Elizabeth Kennedy dress she wore to this year’s Met Gala.

Dunham, who previously co-directed 100 Years, an animated short film about the nonprofit sexual health care organisation, has a total of 169 items up for grabs.

She said on Instagram: “I’m cleaning out my closet by partnering with @therealreal to sell items directly from my closet to benefit Planned Parenthood.

“I’ve been lucky enough to own some truly special (often custom) pieces from innovative designers and selling items that have been worn down Brooklyn streets, on the set of GIRLS and at awards shows and book signings.”

Dunham said each purchase “will come with a note from me that documents my experience wearing the piece”.

She said: “I hope you enjoy the pieces and the stories behind them.”