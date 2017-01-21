Lena Dunham, America Ferrera among celebrities at women's marches

As hundreds of thousands joined women’s marches on both sides of the Atlantic in protest at Donald Trump’s inauguration, celebrities have not shied away from lending their support.

The main events took place outside the US Capitol building in Washington DC and in London, but there were other marches across the UK and US.

America Ferrera helped organise the march (Ian West/PA)

Ugly Betty star America Ferrera, who helped organise the Washington march, told the crowd: “It’s been a heartbreaking time to be both a woman and immigrant in this country. The platform for hate and division assumed power yesterday.

“But the president is not America. His cabinet is not America. Congress is not America. We are America and we are here to stay.”

Famous faces posted their march photos to social media.

Thank you @OBEYGIANT for the posters. Thank you Piper for the signs. Proud to be one of many today @womensmarchlon. #WeWomen #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/XsENCSH8PT — Gillian Anderson (@GillianA) January 21, 2017

Katy Perry, in a lengthy post about what feminism means to her that included a baby photo of herself and her sister, wrote: “Marching with SO many sisters today but my heart is most proud to march with my blood sister, Angela, who has always been my guardian angel. We should all be guardians for each other.”

Before the event, former Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman said she was taking part in the march with her two daughters, her sister and her niece.

She told the Press Association: “I feel that the election was somewhat of a feminist issue. I feel like the best of us was bested by not the best of them.”

Girls creator Lena Dunham tweeted from the march which she attended with family and friends.

We march to show our struggles are not isolated, but bound together by rainbow thread. I don't rise if you don't rise #WomensMarch — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

Yes, my mother is captaining that pink bus of art world queens 🙏🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/ueafHHMLFO — Lena Dunham (@lenadunham) January 21, 2017

Chloe Grace Moretz lent her voice to the cause.

Could not be prouder to be in D.C. Right now marching tomorrow for women's rights -- — Chloë Grace Moretz (@ChloeGMoretz) January 21, 2017

Cher called on her fans to keep the momentum going.

On way 2D.C. March🌼There r Marches ALL OVER THE🌎

After March we wi’ll Join Organizations‼️WE WONT SIT &🐝NOTHING‼️#WhyIMarch #WomensMarch — Cher (@cher) January 21, 2017

To everyone marching today in DC and and around the country- thank you for making your voices heard! #MarchOnWashington — Matt Bomer (@MattBomer) January 21, 2017

Pink showed off her banner for the march.

Rufus Wainwright also showed his solidarity.

TODAY we march for change & equality. LA, Join me & @womensmarchla! Let's preserve our civil rights to protect our basic freedoms. #WMLA pic.twitter.com/AFnMMHujrB — Rufus Wainwright (@rufuswainwright) January 21, 2017

Cindy Crawford posted this supermodel throwback shot with the caption: “#Women stick together.”

Closer to home was Amanda Abbington.

Sharon Horgan also posted these photos from London.

Jessica Chastain gathered her friends together for the protest.

Padma Lakshmi showed us what her march prep with her daughter looked like.

Olivia Wilde told her fans to keep speaking up for themselves.

Stop telling me to "get over it". Get UNDER it. He works for US. The democratic process is constant. Stay informed, stay engaged, speak up. — olivia wilde (@oliviawilde) January 20, 2017

Filmmaker Michael Moore addressed the Washington rally and said the US was in “day two of the Trump tragedy”, telling the crowd: “Mr Trump, we are here to end the Trump carnage.

“The majority did not want Donald John Trump in the White House. We are here as their representatives.”