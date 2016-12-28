Len Goodman reveals his Strictly highlights as he retires from show

Len Goodman has said Jill Halfpenny and Darren Bennett’s dance to I’m Still Standing is his favourite ever routine on Strictly.

The 72–year-old has come up with a list of his top moments as he bows out as head judge after 12 years, and gave the performance from 2004 his Best Of The Best award.

Jill Halfpenny and her dance partner Darren Bennett (BBC Picture Publicity/PA)

Len unveiled his highlights on his DVD, The Best Of Strictly Come Dancing: Len’s Grand Finale, according to reports.

He said of Jill’s routine: “This dance also sums up exactly what Strictly is about – somebody coming on this show, working hard with their professional partner and then doing something spectacular like this. It’s Jill Halfpenny’s Jive. Her name might be Halfpenny, but this dance is priceless.”

Best high score went to Ricky Whittle and Natalie Lowe’s Down With Love quickstep from 2009 (which actually failed to get a perfect score) while Austin Healey and Erin Boag’s 2008 jive took the Best Sports Star gong.

Mark Benton’s MC Hammer moves when he and Iveta Lukosiute danced to Can’t Touch This three years ago won Len’s Best Humour prize.

Best Themed Dance went to Kellie Bright and Kevin Clifton’s Oom-Pah-Pah waltz from last year, which Len said was “a Dickens of a routine”.

Kellie Bright (BBC Pictures)

The TV star also picked his top Blackpool dance, handing that coveted title to Matt Baker.

Presenter Matt won over the judges and the fans when he and professional partner Aliona Vilani did a jaunty Samba to Young Hearts Run Free six years ago.

Jay McGuiness and Aliona’s Pulp Fiction jive to Misirlou from last year was named Best Music.

Model Abbey Clancy also proved to be a favourite with Len, as he praised her elegant moves and named her his Best Champ.

She won the title thanks to her American smooth with Aljaz Skorjanec back in 2013.