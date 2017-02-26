Lego Batman pushed off top spot as Get Out scares up big debut at US box office

Great reviews and buzz have propelled comedian Jordan Peele’s directorial debut Get Out to the top of the US box office.

The micro-budget thriller cost an estimated $4.5 million (£3.6 million) to make but raked in $30.5 million (£24.4 million) in its opening weekend, bumping The Lego Batman Movie into second place.

While it was expected to perform well against its budget, few people foresaw a debut this big — especially with a relatively unknown star in Daniel Kaluuya leading the film.

Jordan, who most audiences know for his sketch comedy work on the series Key & Peele, wrote and directed the film about a black man who travels upstate to meet his white girlfriend’s family.

The animated family picture added $19 million (£15.2 million) this weekend and is now up to $133 million (£106 million) after only three weeks in cinemas.

John Wick: Chapter Two took third place while Matt Damon’s The Great Wall took fourth.

Fifty Shades Darker rounded out the top five with $7.7 million (£6.1 million), pushing the erotic drama over the $100 million (£80.1 million) mark in its third weekend.