Lego Batman looks totally hilarious

The Lego Movie was a total shock when it arrived a few years back, not just because it was better than expected but it went way beyond to be an incredibly good time. The visuals were awesome, the cast was awesome, everything was awesome!

Anyway we're getting a proper sequel to that film in the next couple of years but before all that, the spin-off we deserve is coming. Behold the latest TV spot for the Lego Batman Movie!

LEGO Batman’s not really a hugger. Don’t miss #LEGOBatmanMovie in theaters February 10. pic.twitter.com/tPxy2IiEzT — LEGO Batman (@LEGOBatmanMovie) January 7, 2017

The Lego Batman movie is out on the 17th of February, 2017.