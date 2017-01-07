Lego Batman looks totally hilarious
The Lego Movie was a total shock when it arrived a few years back, not just because it was better than expected but it went way beyond to be an incredibly good time. The visuals were awesome, the cast was awesome, everything was awesome!
Anyway we're getting a proper sequel to that film in the next couple of years but before all that, the spin-off we deserve is coming. Behold the latest TV spot for the Lego Batman Movie!
There's Will Arnett as the perfectly-cast voice of The Dark Knight, who is a lot less dark than the live-action version we've been seeing of late. This looks like the perfect antidote to the stuffy and serious antics of Batman v Superman, and should help to keep the interest in the DC brand while we all wait and hope that Wonder Woman is good.
The Lego Batman movie is out on the 17th of February, 2017.
