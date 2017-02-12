Lego Batman dominates Fifty Shades Darker at US box office

The Lego Batman Movie has proved to be more of a draw than Fifty Shades Darker at the US box office.

The Lego Movie spin-off took in a strong $55.6 million (£44.5 million) over the weekend, while the Fifty Shades sequel pulled in $46.8 million (£37.4 million), according to studio estimates.

It’s a healthy sum, but audiences were less curious to catch up with the exploits of Christian Grey (Jamie Dornan) and Ana Steele (Dakota Johnson) the second time around.

By comparison, Fifty Shades Of Grey opened with $85.2 million (£68.2 million) in 2015.

Fifty Shades Darker (Universal)

Keanu Reeves hitman flick John Wick: Chapter 2 took third place, while Split and Hidden Figures rounded out the top five.