OH MY GOD, OH MY GOD YOU GUYS - Legally Blonde the Musical is coming to Dublin.

The all singing, all dancing romantic comedy, a fun-filled, feel-good pink fest will take to the stage of the Bord Gais Energy Theatre from March 5 - 10, 2018.

Based on the Reese Witherspoon film, Legally Blonde The Musical earned seven Tony nominations and 10 Drama Desk Award nominations during its Broadway run.

In the UK it was nominated for five Laurence Olivier Awards winning three including Best New Musical, and was nominated for eight Whatsonstage Awards winning four including Best Musical.

It’s also been extremely popular with amateur musical societies around Ireland.

Here’s a snippet of Shannon Musical Society’s 2016 production.

If you’re not familiar with the movie, it surrounds the life of college sweetheart and homecoming queen Elle Woods, doesn’t take no for an answer.

When her boyfriend dumps her for someone more serious, Elle puts down the credit card, hits the books and heads for Harvard Law School.

Along the way, Elle proves that being true to yourself never goes out of style.

Tickets have not been released but will range from €20.