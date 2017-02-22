Legal advice required as ball gets caught between two amounts on Winning Streak

Lawyers had to be called to the RTÉ studios last weekend after a ball got stuck between two amounts during the big wheel spin.

Hosts Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy were even beckoned to take an hour's break from filming the pre-recorded show while they made a decision.

Although the show is carried out under the supervision of independent observers from KPMG, legal advice was needed to see whether the trapped ball could be moved without affecting the final result.

Speaking to the Irish Sun, a RTÉ source said: “All the contestants and their relatives were so excited but the stuck ball held up ­filming for close to an hour.

“There is nothing more important than where that ball lands on Winning Streak — and it’s worth a lot of money.”

The National Lottery also released a statement which reads: "On Saturday afternoon, during the recording of the Winning Streak TV gameshow, a technical issue occurred which caused a short delay to the filming of the show.

"This did not have any impact on the outcome of the game and the show broadcast at the normal time."

The long-running game show gives punters the chance to win up to €500,000.

The two amounts that the ball was stuck between have not been revealed.