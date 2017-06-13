Lee Ryan faces rest period after being rushed to hospital with quinsy

EastEnders star Lee Ryan is leaving hospital for a period of “rest” after falling ill with quinsy.

The actor and Blue singer, 33, who previously suffered a throat cancer scare, was rushed to hospital at the weekend with the condition, a serious complication of tonsillitis.

A source told the Press Association: “He is on his way home this morning. He was rushed to hospital early on Saturday morning with quinsy.

“He won’t be working this week as he needs a 10-day rest, but he’ll be ready to go back on set next week.”

An EastEnders source said filming had not been affected.

Ryan made his first Albert Square appearance as Woody Woodward, who arrived to take over the running of the Queen Vic in the absence of landlord Mick Carter (Danny Dyer), in April.

He later said he was relieved by the overall positive reaction to his debut in the BBC1 soap, adding: “I couldn’t really believe that.”

His stint in hospital comes less than two years after doctors found a cyst in the Blue singer’s throat, which was removed over fears it was cancerous.
