Leah Barniville from Meath flew the flag for Ireland on tonight’s Britain's Got Talent

Leah Barniville from Ratoath in Co. Meath took to the stage of Britian’s Got Talent tonight, as part of the show’s second live semi-final.

The 14-year-old blew us all away at the auditions a few weeks ago with her rendition of a classic Italian song, Caruso but tonight she went above and beyond.

Singing another italian classic by the name of Parla Piu Piano, she had the entire studio audience, along with the judges, on their feet.

In her VT, pre-performance she said she wanted to make her friends, family, the village of Ratoath and Ireland very proud - and we can safely say, that she did.

[media=youtube]https://www.youtube.com/embed/LK09PU3vTfo[/social]

Alesha started off the judges comments by saying, “It was a faultless performance, you have made Ireland proud and the Queen would absolutely loved you.”

Simon then went on to say, "that was bloody fantastic".