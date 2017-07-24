LCD Soundsystem announce three Dublin shows

LCD Soundsystem announced today they will play three shows at the Olympia Theatre, Dublin on September 27, 28, and 29.

The three Olympia shows will be the band’s only Irish appearances this year.

This marks LCD Soundsystem’s first headline shows in Ireland since recently reforming in 2015 and follows numerous successful festival appearances around the world.

LCD Soundsystem formed in 2005 and split in 2011 before reforming in 2015.

Last month, frontman James Murphy confirmed that the band’s long-awaited reunion album is “finally done”, following brand new riotous, dance-rock tracks ‘Call The Police’ and ‘American Dream’.

This special run of shows in Dublin marks an exciting new chapter for LCD Soundsystem and their fans.

Tickets from €54.50 go on sale at 9am this Friday on ticketmaster.ie.