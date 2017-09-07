Laverne Cox is the new face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park: Here are 5 other trans models making their mark
07/09/2017 - 16:07:21Back to Showbiz Home
Rumours of a collaboration between the unstoppable Beyonce and the inimitable Laverne Cox have now been confirmed, with the latter revealing she is one of the new faces of the multi-talented singer’s athleisure range, Ivy Park.
In case you’re not entirely sure who Laverne is, you might recognise her as Sophia in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, or you might be more familiar with her work as a transgender activist.
The Ivy Park campaign celebrates diversity, with Laverne joining the likes of Karen McDonald (a 60-something choreographer) and Ralph Souffrant (a Haitian-born model known for his freckles – he has a skin condition similar to vitiligo).
Laverne says: “It’s about being free. Listening and moving without any judgement or limitation,” adding the campaign is all about “celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness”.
Beyonce, who co-founded Ivy Park, says: “The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness. True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”
In the spirit of diversity and uniqueness, meet five other trans models who are doing impressively well in the notoriously difficult fashion industry.
1. Lea T
Lea T is often considered the world’s first transgender supermodel after being discovered by Givenchy’s creative director Riccardo Tisci in 2010. She swiftly became Riccardo’s muse – the T in her stage name stands for Tisci.
Born in Brazil and raised in Italy, she became the first trans person to participate in an Olympic Games opening ceremony (at Rio 2016). As the face of haircare brand Redken, she is the first trans model to front a global cosmetics brand.
2. Hari Nef
Hari is the first openly trans model to be signed to international modelling agency IMG Models, joining the likes of Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bundchen. She regularly speaks about trans issues, and finds time to do some acting and model for the likes of Hugo Boss and Coach.
Hari is one of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s muses, and most recently appeared in the campaign for the fashion house’s new fragrance Bloom alongside Petra Collins and Dakota Johnson.
3. Geena Rocero
Geena’s first taste of modelling was in the Philippines when she was a teenager taking part in beauty pageants. After emigrating to the United States at age 17, she was soon discovered and her modelling career began in earnest.
Geena’s inspiring TED talk is definitely worth viewing. In it she discusses her own transition and describes the need to help the trans community – which has a suicide rate nine times higher than that of the general population. She says: “I could no longer live my truth for and by myself. I want to do my best to help others live their truth without shame and terror.”
In 2014, Geena launched Gender Proud, an organisation that aims to raise awareness about trans issues and give aid to those in need.
4. Andreja Pejic
This might be a bit of a cliche to say but there is something slightly liberating in chopping your hair off. I used to rely on my long hair for confidence and femininity quite a bit and then I realized I was a little too reliant on it and it held a little too much power so I decided to cut it. I'm pretty happy about it. Hair/clothes/makeup are all just dead material things that should serve you, not control or define you. ??
Andreja is unique in this list, having had a successful modelling career prior to her gender reassignment in 2014.
Settling in Australia when she was eight, Andreja was initially known for her androgynous look. Before coming out as trans, she walked both the men’s and women’s shows for the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier.
Vocal about trans issues, Andreja has paved the way for other models. In 2015 she became the first openly transgender model to be profiled by Vogue.
5. Ines Rau
French model Ines is well known for posing for Playboy in 2014.
Since then, she’s featured in campaigns for Balmain and walked for Hood by Air. She’s also been working on a feature-length documentary exploring identity politics in France.
She told Vogue: “I just want to show that transgender people, whoever they are, they’re ordinary people. They deserve respect. They’re just human beings… this is my small way of helping.”
Join the conversation - comment here