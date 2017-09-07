Laverne Cox is the new face of Beyonce’s Ivy Park: Here are 5 other trans models making their mark

Rumours of a collaboration between the unstoppable Beyonce and the inimitable Laverne Cox have now been confirmed, with the latter revealing she is one of the new faces of the multi-talented singer’s athleisure range, Ivy Park.

It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 7:36am PDT

In case you’re not entirely sure who Laverne is, you might recognise her as Sophia in Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black, or you might be more familiar with her work as a transgender activist.

The Ivy Park campaign celebrates diversity, with Laverne joining the likes of Karen McDonald (a 60-something choreographer) and Ralph Souffrant (a Haitian-born model known for his freckles – he has a skin condition similar to vitiligo).

Say hello to AW17, celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness @weareivypark #IVYPARK #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 8:24am PDT

Laverne says: “It’s about being free. Listening and moving without any judgement or limitation,” adding the campaign is all about “celebrating the beauty and strength found in uniqueness”.

I feel all tingly getting to finally share this beautiful new campaign with you all. It's about being free. Listening and moving without any judgment or limitation @weareivypark #IVYPARK #TransIsBeautiful #ad A post shared by laverne cox (@lavernecox) on Sep 6, 2017 at 10:13am PDT

Beyonce, who co-founded Ivy Park, says: “The message for this campaign is to celebrate everyone’s uniqueness. True beauty and power are born out of strength of character and defined from the inside out. There is no one standard of beauty.”

In the spirit of diversity and uniqueness, meet five other trans models who are doing impressively well in the notoriously difficult fashion industry.

1. Lea T

Amei muito???????????? #faustão #dancadosfamosos make @guilly style @dudufarias ????????????? A post shared by leacerezo (@leacerezo) on Sep 3, 2017 at 6:24pm PDT

Lea T is often considered the world’s first transgender supermodel after being discovered by Givenchy’s creative director Riccardo Tisci in 2010. She swiftly became Riccardo’s muse – the T in her stage name stands for Tisci.

Maestro sei la mia colonna di forza.chi sá in quante vite ci siamo incontrati e ci rincontreremo @riccardotisci17 #feliceciclosolare #spiritoforte ????????? #auguri#seilamiavita?? A post shared by leacerezo (@leacerezo) on Jul 31, 2017 at 5:36pm PDT

Born in Brazil and raised in Italy, she became the first trans person to participate in an Olympic Games opening ceremony (at Rio 2016). As the face of haircare brand Redken, she is the first trans model to front a global cosmetics brand.

2. Hari Nef

A post shared by hari nef (@harinef) on Aug 30, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

Hari is the first openly trans model to be signed to international modelling agency IMG Models, joining the likes of Gigi Hadid and Gisele Bundchen. She regularly speaks about trans issues, and finds time to do some acting and model for the likes of Hugo Boss and Coach.

gucci bloom campaign by (legends) glen luchford alessandro michele joe mckenna christopher simmonds thank you with absolutely all the love in my heart #inbloom A post shared by hari nef (@harinef) on Aug 1, 2017 at 9:09am PDT

Hari is one of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele’s muses, and most recently appeared in the campaign for the fashion house’s new fragrance Bloom alongside Petra Collins and Dakota Johnson.

3. Geena Rocero

tb @nordstrom Fall Beauty Campaign ?? @alexjohnbeck ??@rmsbeauty A post shared by geenarocero (@geenarocero) on Aug 29, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Geena’s first taste of modelling was in the Philippines when she was a teenager taking part in beauty pageants. After emigrating to the United States at age 17, she was soon discovered and her modelling career began in earnest.

Geena’s inspiring TED talk is definitely worth viewing. In it she discusses her own transition and describes the need to help the trans community – which has a suicide rate nine times higher than that of the general population. She says: “I could no longer live my truth for and by myself. I want to do my best to help others live their truth without shame and terror.”

In 2014, Geena launched Gender Proud, an organisation that aims to raise awareness about trans issues and give aid to those in need.

4. Andreja Pejic

This might be a bit of a cliche to say but there is something slightly liberating in chopping your hair off. I used to rely on my long hair for confidence and femininity quite a bit and then I realized I was a little too reliant on it and it held a little too much power so I decided to cut it. I'm pretty happy about it. Hair/clothes/makeup are all just dead material things that should serve you, not control or define you. ?? A post shared by Andreja Pejic (@andrejapejic) on Aug 15, 2017 at 2:15pm PDT

Andreja is unique in this list, having had a successful modelling career prior to her gender reassignment in 2014.

Settling in Australia when she was eight, Andreja was initially known for her androgynous look. Before coming out as trans, she walked both the men’s and women’s shows for the likes of Jean Paul Gaultier.

Multiple covers, multiple personalities #versayce A post shared by Andreja Pejic (@andrejapejic) on Jun 29, 2017 at 9:27am PDT

Vocal about trans issues, Andreja has paved the way for other models. In 2015 she became the first openly transgender model to be profiled by Vogue.

5. Ines Rau

Thanks @bulgariofficial?? @jc_babin @galerieslafayette for having me. Obssesed with my Green Emerald Serpentine. #Bulgari #ParisCoutureWeek #InesRau A post shared by INES RAU (@supa_ines) on Jul 5, 2017 at 5:36am PDT

French model Ines is well known for posing for Playboy in 2014.

Since then, she’s featured in campaigns for Balmain and walked for Hood by Air. She’s also been working on a feature-length documentary exploring identity politics in France.

She told Vogue: “I just want to show that transgender people, whoever they are, they’re ordinary people. They deserve respect. They’re just human beings… this is my small way of helping.”