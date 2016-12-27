Lauren Goodger teases fans by posting sonogram online
27/12/2016 - 22:05:49Back to Showbiz Home
Lauren Goodger had some of her fans thinking she was expecting when she shared what seemed to be an ultrasound image on social media.
The TV star posted the snap on Instagram on Boxing Day.
At first glance it looked like an image from a sonogram – but a closer look revealed it was actually a turkey.
The image fooled plenty of fans who posted messages online asking “Is she pregnant?”.
One fan responded: “OMG hope she is! She deserves to be happy.”
Until others started pointing out that it was a food baby, rather than a real one.
One said: “Just clicked it’s a turkey HahHa!”
Good one Lauren!
Join the conversation - comment here