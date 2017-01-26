Lauren Goodger may freeze her eggs

Back to Showbiz Home

Reality TV star Lauren Goodger has revealed that she may end up freezing her eggs to give her longer to start a family.

The 30-year-old is currently dating prisoner Joey Morrison, who she began a relationship with while he was already in prison, and appeared on ITV’s Loose Women to discuss their romance.

Towards the end of the interview, she admitted: “I would happily freeze my eggs and wait to have a family. It is different for women these days, isn’t it?”

Lauren is planning for the future (Ian West/PA)

Lauren also squashed rumours that she was planning a wedding on Joey’s release: “We aren’t going to get married when he comes out. I’m not going to rush into anything.

“We are going to wait before we have babies. I’m not naive. I’m a clued up girl.”

She added: “Joey is going to come out of prison and get straight. He knows he needs to get a normal job and work his way up so he can support a family. I really believe that. He has done so many courses inside.”

The star has a jailbird boyfriend (Ian West/PA)

Lauren hinted to the Loose Women that their relationship had not been intimate yet.

She said: “He had a release on temporary grounds which means he can be allowed outside a little bit, he’s lost it recently but he will get it back soon. So have had alone time but not…”

She went on: “We have been dating each other for six months. There is an old-fashioned value to it in a way.

“It takes a long time to know someone. We have been able to get to know each other by face value.”
KEYWORDS: Showbiz TV, ITV, Joey Morrison, Lauren Goodger, Loose Women

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz