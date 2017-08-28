Laura Mvula is looking forward to more theatre projects following Shakespeare production

Singer Laura Mvula has revealed her desire to move further into the theatre world after her first run composing for the Royal Shakespeare Company.

The Sing To The Moon artist said she has received a series of offers after producing the music for the RSC’s production of Anthony and Cleopatra, currently on at Stratford-upon-Avon’s Royal Shakespeare theatre.

Following her main stage set at Boardmasters festival, she told the Press Association: “It was an amazing learning curve – and from that, I’ve had lots of other offers to do theatre, so I’m going to venture in.

“I’m still chuffed – it feels kind of historic because the RSC are prolific. They house the best actors in the world, and some of them start there.”

Mvula was closely involved with the production of the play, and moved to Stratford for a few weeks to oversee rehearsals.

The Mobo Award-winning artist spoke of her initial shock at being selected by the world-famous theatre company.

She said: “(The opportunity) wasn’t just ‘can you come and perform a Nina Simone song for the last scene’, it was like ‘can you compose music for the play’, and I was like ‘whoah, okay, but what other parameters are there – what’s the catch?'”

The singer is currently working on new music and said she wants to find a manager that will help her to focus her passion.

“There’s so much scope now, whether it’s artists or film producers or people in theatre that have said ‘Hey, it would be great to collaborate. I need someone to go ‘okay it could look like this’ and have some sort of strategy.”

Stay silent til the music comes ... & it WILL come pic.twitter.com/zi77UWlkUe — LAURA MVULA (@lauramvula) August 21, 2017

This comes after The Dreaming Room singer was dropped from record label Sony earlier this year.

Mvula said she “went through the valley” after receiving the shock news, but says she now feels “recharged more than ever”.

She said: “There’s definitely a fire (in me), and I know it’s good music. I feel recharged and more than ever, I feel supported by people who listen to my music, people in the industry, friends and family.”