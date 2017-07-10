Latest: Ticketmaster to install 'access control system' to detect fake Ed Sheeran tickets

Update - 3.19pm: A spokesperson for Ticketmaster has warned that fans without valid tickets will not get in to any of Ed Sheeran's concerts in Ireland.

Ticketmaster released a statement saying: "Fans should be aware that Ticketmaster will be installing an access control system at all the Ed Sheeran shows and if you don’t have a valid ticket, you won’t get in.

"We urge fans to follow the promoter’s advice and only buy tickets from authorised sellers."

Earlier: A leading concert promoter has cautioned Ed Sheeran fans looking for tickets to beware of “fraudulent and invalid tickets and websites”.

Aiken Promotions said that some websites are offering E tickets (also known as print-at-home tickets), despite the fact that these tickets do not exist for ANY of the sold-out Irish tour dates.

Seated tickets have been spotted on offer for seats that do not exist

“The tickets are not legitimate and must be avoided,” the firm stated.

Fans have been strongly advised not to purchase tickets via any secondary sellers or unofficial source.

Ticketmaster has also set new rules so buyers' names are printed on tickets and matched with ID.

The singer will play two nights at in Cork, Dublin, Galway and one night in Belfast in May 2018.