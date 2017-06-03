LATEST: GOP senator wishes he had spoken up when Bill Maher used the N-word

UPDATE 4.30pm: Senator Ben Sasse has responded to late night host Bill Maher's use of the N-word during an interview with the Nebraska politician.

In a series of Tweets on his personal account, Sasse said he wishes he would have "been quick enough to say in the moment, 'Hold up, why would you think it's ok to use that word?".

EARLIER: Comedian Bill Maher has come under fire after he used a racial slur during an interview with Nebraska Senator, Ben Sasse.

Maher used the N-word during a segment of the interview when the two men were discussing Halloween and whether or not adults dress up in Nebraska.

"It's frowned upon. We don't do that quite as much," Sasse said.

"I've got to get to Nebraska more," Maher replied.

"You're welcome. We'd love to have you work in the fields with us," added Sasse

"Work in the fields? Senator, I'm a house n***r," Maher said.

There were audible groans from audience members, whom Maher assured: "No, it's a joke," before they burst into applause.

There was a strong reaction on Twitter to the controversial presenter's use of the N-word.
By Greg Murphy

