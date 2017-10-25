Late Late Show looking for audience members for Conor McGregor interview

RTÉ are looking for audience members for a special Late Late interview with Conor McGregor.

McGregor will be joining Ryan in studio on Tuesday ahead of the release of his debut film Notorious.

The UFC champion cannot make the live show on Friday so will be doing a pre record instead.

This is a day time event, times are yet to be confirmed and all applicants must be over 18 to apply.

If you want to be there email latelateextra@rte.ie with the suject title Notorious.

The deadline is 3pm today.

This is not the first time the 'Notorious has appeared on the Late Late show.

The mixed martial artist has come a long way since this...