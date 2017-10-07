Late Late Show: James Kavanagh reveals how to stand up to school bullies

By Sally Gorman

Chalk and cheese brothers, John and James Kavanagh appeared on the Late Late Show last night.

And while a lot of the interview focused on John cornering for the Notorious Conor McGregor in his pro boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather, it was Snapchat sensation James who stole the show.

The bubbly socialite spoke openly about being bullied in school coming out and why we should stand up to bullies.

He said: "I always associated being gay with this negative thing. I was getting badly bullied in school. I’d go home and I’d have zero friends."

He also referred to being called "blunder" of the family and began to tell the story of his conception...while his Mammy sat in the audience!

Meanwhile, coach John Kavanagh spoke about what is next for Conor McGregor after his ten round bout with Floyd Mayweather in August.

John, of SBG Ireland also revealed his own dream plan for the UFC fighter.