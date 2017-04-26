Last episode of this season's Gogglebox Ireland airs tonight

Wave goodbye to your favourite TV households as the last episode in this season of Gogglebox Ireland airs tonight.

It's on TV3 tonight, Wednesday April 26 at 9pm

There is however a bit of good news for fans of the show as TV3 reveals that we will be able to look back on all our favourite moments and highlights of the show’s season next week when Gogglebox Ireland: Best Bits airs on TV3 ( Wednesday May 3 at 8pm).

Taking pride of place in tonight’s show is the winner of Ireland AM’s ‘The Great Big Tea Cosy Contest’ - don’t miss Mr T on Angela and Eileen’s coffee table.

There was high drama in Fair City this week leaving the households tense and on the edge of their seats.

A family domestic saw Niamh leaving Paul for ‘dead’ and a distinct lack of health and safety in the local garage terrified our viewers as a fire broke out.

Even the Tully twins were enthralled with Fergal drolly declaring, "this isn’t too bad Neal, we should watch Fair City from now on!"

Our families and friends were turned into armchair antique dealers and critics as they were left guessing what the mystery object was on the Antiques Roadshow – a gravy boat or pisspot?

The final laugh came from our four Cabra girls when Ashley revealed that she had peed in a plastic bag when she was camping.

"I put my two legs into the plastic handles and peed into it and threw it away."

Grease was the word when the households were transported back in time to the 50s with everyone happily singing along to all the songs in the movie, ending the last show of the series on a poignant but very happy high note.