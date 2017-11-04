LAPD investigates Harvey Weinstein ‘lewd conduct’ adding to police probes

Police are investigating a second claim against Harvey Weinstein in Los Angeles, as detectives in New York described a rape allegation against the disgraced producer as “credible”.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said on Friday afternoon that the latest complainant has accused Weinstein of “lewd conduct” in 2015, adding to the force’s investigation of a rape allegation.

This came after the New York Police Department’s (NYPD) chief of detectives, Robert Boyce, said the force was working to gather enough evidence to arrest the 65-year-old over claims by actress Paz de la Huerta.

Paz de la Huerta has accused Weinstein of raping her twice (Andy Kropa/AP)

The Boardwalk Empire actress, 33, told Vanity Fair magazine that Weinstein raped her twice in 2010.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday, Mr Boyce said the force has interviewed her and is working on gathering corroboratory evidence.

“She put forth a credible and detailed narrative to us,” he said.

“We have an actual case here, so we are happy with where the investigation is right now. Mr Weinstein is out of state, we would need an arrest warrant to arrest him.

“So right now we are gathering our evidence. We continue to do so every day.”

Dozens of women have made allegations against the Hollywood producer (Ian West/PA)

The LAPD was already investigating the claim by an Italian actress that Weinstein raped her in a hotel near Beverly Hills in 2013.

Of the new allegation, force spokesman Tony Im said: “We have a second victim that came forward alleging Harvey Weinstein of lewd conduct that occurred in 2015.”

Four forces in total are investigating the former Hollywood king-maker who had a rapid fall from grace when dozens of women publicly accused him of sexual harassment and assault.

Officers in Beverly Hills are also investigating, as are London’s Metropolitan Police who are investigating 11 separate allegations of sexual assault against Weinstein from seven different women.

Weinstein has “unequivocally denied” all allegations of non-consensual sex.