Laois locals rescues Nathan Carter from local GAA field

Nathan Carter and his team were rescued by Laois locals after his tour truck got stuck in a nearby GAA field.

The county singer was performing at the Cowboys and Heroes Festival in Ballyroan over the weekend when the bus containing his gear got bogged.

Thankfully there were some local legends nearby to come to his rescue.

When the truck gets Bogged lol!! Fair play to the tractor boys of Ballyroan! 🙌 A post shared by Nathan Carter (@iamnathancarter) on Jun 5, 2017 at 12:55am PDT

Never underestimate the power of a John Deere.