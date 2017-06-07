Laois locals rescues Nathan Carter from local GAA field
Nathan Carter and his team were rescued by Laois locals after his tour truck got stuck in a nearby GAA field.
The county singer was performing at the Cowboys and Heroes Festival in Ballyroan over the weekend when the bus containing his gear got bogged.
Thankfully there were some local legends nearby to come to his rescue.
Never underestimate the power of a John Deere.
