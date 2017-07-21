Lana Del Rey’s Lust For Life given five-star reception by fans

Lana Del Rey’s latest album has been labelled a “masterpiece” by fans.

The US singer released her fourth record, Lust For Life, on Friday, with features from The Weeknd, Stevie Nicks, A$AP Rocky and Sean Lennon.

Hours after its release, tearful and jubilant Del Rey loyalists took to social media to hail the “beautiful” record.

One fan wrote on Twitter: “Lust for life is like nothing @lanadelrey has done before. It’s a masterpiece on par with UV, the greatest album of all time. I’m so proud.”

Another dubbed it the “album of the decade”.

Tilda (@LONESOMEQUEENS) tweeted: “I’ve played Lust For Life a million times now … I’m still bleary eyed.

She added: “I swear you can hear every emotion in just Lana’s voice. I hear hope, love and happiness.”

Marie (@avonsbakery) posted: “your album is pure masterpiece it’s a beauty it’s amazing it’s art. I couldn’t ask for anything better this is great Lana.”

Lust For Life is out now.