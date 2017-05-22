Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd dance on Hollywood sign in new video

Back to Showbiz Home

Lana Del Rey and The Weeknd dance on the Hollywood sign in the dreamlike video for new song Lust For Life.

The pair have teamed up for the title track from Lana’s upcoming album, following their collaborations on The Weeknd’s songs Prisoner and Stargirl Interlude.

Their latest effort sees US singer Lana dancing in a television studio before she climbs a ladder on to the Hollywood sign.

The Weeknd ( Ian West/PA)
The Weeknd ( Ian West/PA)

She slow dances with The Weeknd against a backdrop of stars and the moon, before sitting down at the edge and sliding off the sign.

As the track draws to a close, the pair are seen lying on their backs in a field of orange flowers, gazing up at the sky.

The video and song have already gone down a storm on social media, with fans saying it has “saved 2017″ and is “a dream come true”.
KEYWORDS: Snappa, Entertainment, Music, World, Lana Del Rey, The Weeknd, story-enriched, composite

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More in this section

Most Read in Showbiz