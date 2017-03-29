Lamar Odom regrets 'multiple' affairs while married to Khloe Kardashian

Lamar Odom has admitted that he regrets having “multiple affairs with different women” while he was married to Khloe Kardashian.

He opened up to US Weekly about his marriage after recovering from the 2015 incident when he was found unconscious in a Nevada brothel with cocaine in his system.

Khloe had filed for divorce in 2013, but put proceedings on hold after the ordeal. The split has since been finalised.

Big W today for the home team! #rhodypride @gorhodyrams A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on Mar 17, 2017 at 9:11pm PDT

Lamar said that it was Khloe who helped him regain his memory following the incident.

He admitted that he had tried to hide his drug habit from her during their marriage, but she found out two years before deciding to put an end to their relationship.

The former basketball player, who finished a rehab stint in January, blamed cocaine for ending his NBA career, telling the publication: “drugs killed my drive to want to train and be in shape.”