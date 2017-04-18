Lady Gaga tones down her look for video call with William

Lady Gaga presented a demure image for her video call with the Duke of Cambridge that was very different from her look during the early days of her career.

The star wore a floral fitted jacket with her blow-dried, light brown hair and subtle make-up that was a far cry from some of her more memorable outfits.

Lady Gaga looked like she’d fit right in at the palace (Heads Together Campaign/PA)

In recent years she has toned down her outrageous outfits, choosing relatively pared-down evening gowns for the 2016 Oscars, a Well Child charity event with Prince Harry in 2015, and for meeting the Prince of Wales at 2016′s Royal Variety Performance.

Here is a look back at some of her quirkier wardrobe choices.

Headwear

Lady Gaga wears her hair as a beret (Peter Byrne/PA)

Lady Gaga’s hair pieces have ranged from jewelled hoods to hats shaped like telephones and actual pieces of hair woven into bows, berets and elaborate styles.

Her infamous telephone hat made an appearance on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross in 2010 when she was promoting her Beyonce collaboration, Telephone.

Lady Gaga in one of her trademark hat/mask combos (Yui Mok/PA)

The singer is known for her hair bows which she first debuted in 2008, but has also worn an over-sized beret of hair, used empty soft drink cans as curlers, and at 2010′s Brit Awards coiffed her hair into a giant cloud-like structure inspired by Marie Antoinette.

Hats have included a tortoise tied to her head, a silver glittery lobster as a fascinator, and a decorated Christmas tree.

Underwear

Lady Gaga chose underwear for her tour (Niall Carson/PA)

The singer often chooses just underwear to perform in.

In 2009 she appeared at the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball in a red bra and pants with a matching peaked cap, and the next year underwear featured as her stage outfit of choice on her Monster Ball Tour.

Lady Gaga kept it skimpy at the BBC (David Mirzoeff/PA)

Gaga made a recent appearance in London where she greeted fans outside BBC Broadcasting House in September wearing a metallic crop top and a very skimpy pair of cut-off denim shorts.

Dressing on a theme

The meat dress was a Gaga classic (PA)

Some of Lady Gaga’s most memorable outfits have been created on a defined theme, whether they took inspiration from a historical figure, a cartoon character or a food.

In 2009 she appeared on a German television programme in a coat made out of Kermit the Frog toys, with a matching Kermit as a hair piece.

Also in 2009 she performed on stage in a see-through mini-dress made entirely from plastic bubbles.

Lady Gaga’s 2010 Brit Awards choice (Ian West/PA)

Her 2010 MTV Video Music Awards get-up was a dress made of raw meat with a thin slice of steak tied to her head to match.

The singer’s Marie Antoinette look for the 2010 Brit Awards was a stand-out look too, with an enormous tiered white dress, a huge and elaborate hair-do, and a white lace mask that almost completely covered her face.

Gaga’s 2013 chicken mask was one of her most bizarre outfits, a large triangular fur helmet with a gold beak and cut-out eye holes which she chose for walking around Berlin during the day.