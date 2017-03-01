Lady Gaga to replace pregnant Beyonce at Coachella festival

Lady Gaga is replacing Beyonce as the headline act for this year’s Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Beyonce recently pulled out of the top slot for the California-based music event due to being pregnant with twins and instead has been booked for the 2018 line-up.

The singer made her baby announcement on February 1, casting immediate doubt over whether she would still be able to take to the stage at the festival in April.

Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce at Coachella (Ian West/PA)

Following her revelation, a statement from Beyonce’s Parkwood Entertainment and festival producer Goldenvoice confirmed she had to pull out “following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months”.

Gaga, who won praise for her recent Super Bowl half-time show performance, happily shared the news of her new job on Twitter, inviting her fans to “party in the desert” with her.

The Perfect Illusion hit-maker will headline the outdoor concert on both Saturday April 15 and Saturday April 22.

Other headliners for Coachella are Radiohead and Kendrick Lamar, and other acts confirmed for the two-weekend event include Bon Iver, Lorde, New Order, Bastille and The xx.

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. - The Carters A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Feb 1, 2017 at 10:39am PST

Gaga is only the second female headliner to appear at Coachella after Icelandic singer Bjork, who performed in 2002 and 2007.