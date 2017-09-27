Lady Gaga thanks Beyonce for presents as she struggles with chronic pain condition

Lady Gaga has thanked her “honey B” Beyonce for sending her some get well gifts after she revealed she was suffering from “severe physical pain”.

The singer was recently forced to reschedule the European leg of her Joanne World Tour until next year due to ongoing health complications, telling fans that “trauma and chronic pain” were keeping her from living a normal life.

She has now shared a picture on Instagram of herself snuggling up in an Ivy Park sweatshirt that Beyonce sent her.

Not having a good pain day. Thank you honey ?? B for sending me this comfy sweatshirt. Keeps me warm outside in a hammock so I can be w the trees, and the sky, and the sun and take deep breaths. Feel so lucky to have so much love ?? A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 9:00am PDT

Gaga also posted a snap of a stunning bouquet of flowers from Beyonce, who she worked with on 2010 hit Telephone.

Thank you so much honey ?? B. Miss you.????this was so kind. If I hadn't seen your videos on TV at grandmas house after I got dropped from def jam records, I would have given up. You inspire us all. The dream you embody kept me going. A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Sep 26, 2017 at 12:11pm PDT

She said the singer had been an inspiration to her when she considered quitting after she was dropped by her first label.

Beyonce (PA)

Gaga had been due to start the European leg of her tour, which included five dates in the UK, in Barcelona on September 21.