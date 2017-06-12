Lady Gaga teams up with Starbucks for Cups Of Kindness

Lady Gaga has teamed up with Starbucks for a set of brightly coloured summer drinks that will raise money for the singer’s foundation.

The Cups Of Kindness campaign begins on Tuesday and runs through to Monday in the US and Canada.

Starbucks said 25 cents from every drink will be donated to Gaga’s Born This Way foundation, which has an ongoing campaign to encourage kindness.

Help us and Lady Gaga support Born This Way Foundation—the #CupsOfKindness collection—tomorrow.https://t.co/bKiZf017Xw pic.twitter.com/DfokhFynZa — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) June 12, 2017

The star said: “We’re healthier and happier when we live our lives with compassion and our communities are stronger when we treat one another with generosity and respect.

“Born This Way Foundation and I are so excited to partner with Starbucks to help inspire positivity and love through the Cups Of Kindness collection.”

The drinks include two of Starbucks’ famous pink drinks and two new beverages. One of them is a blackberry flavored violet drink and matcha lemonade, a combination of matcha tea with traditional lemonade that Gaga says she “instantly fell in love with”.

Starbucks is contributing a minimum of $250,000 (£197,000) to Gaga’s foundation.