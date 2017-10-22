Lady Gaga shares photo of herself with five former US presidents

Lady Gaga has shared a picture of herself posing with the five living former US presidents.

Democrats Barack Obama, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter and Republicans George H W Bush and George W Bush appeared together for the first time since 2013 at a concert to raise money for hurricane victims across America and the Caribbean.

Gaga got to meet the group as she performed at the One America Appeal concert at the Reed Arena in Texas.

She shared a picture of the meeting on social media and wrote: “Nothing more beautiful than everyone putting their differences aside to help humanity in the face of catastrophe. #OneAmericaAppeal.”

The former presidents were originally inspired to come together in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. The appeal has since expanded twice to include recovery efforts in Florida from Hurricane Irma, and in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands from Hurricane Maria.