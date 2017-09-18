Lady Gaga postpones European leg of tour until 2018 due to health problems

Lady Gaga has been forced to reschedule the European leg of her Joanne World Tour until next year due to ongoing health complications.

The six-week stint of the tour, which included five dates in the UK and was set to begin in Barcelona on September 21, has been pushed back on the advice of medical professionals.

Last week, the US pop star pulled out of a performance at Rock In Rio in Brazil after being taken to hospital while suffering from “severe physical pain”, and earlier this month she cancelled a show in Montreal after falling ill during another concert.

Lady Gaga (Isabel Infantes/PA)

A statement shared by tour promoter Live Nation said: “Lady Gaga is suffering from severe physical pain that has impacted her ability to perform.

“She remains under the care of expert medical professionals who recommended the postponement earlier today.

“Lady Gaga is devastated that she has to wait to perform for her European fans. She plans to spend the next seven weeks proactively working with her doctors to heal from this and past traumas that still affect her daily life, and result in severe physical pain in her body.

“She wants to give her fans the best version of the show she built for them when the tour resumes.

“Lady Gaga sends her love to all her fans across Europe and thanks them for their support and understanding.”

I have always been honest about my physical and mental health struggles. Searching for years to get to the bottom of them. It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out. As I get stronger and when I feel ready, I will tell my story in more depth, and plan to take this on strongly so I can not only raise awareness, but expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference. I use the word "suffer" not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I'm being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring. If you knew me, you would know this couldn't be further from the truth. I'm a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life. They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans. I am looking forward to touring again soon, but I have to be with my doctors right now so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more. I love you so much.

In a post shared on Instagram with her 25.4 million followers, Lady Gaga wrote about being honest about her “physical and mental health struggles” and that she has been “searching for years to get to the bottom of them”.

She said: “It is complicated and difficult to explain, and we are trying to figure it out.”

Lady Gaga, 31, said she will tell her story in “more depth” when she is stronger and feels ready, and that she hopes to raise awareness and “expand research for others who suffer as I do, so I can help make a difference”.

She added: “I use the word ‘suffer’ not for pity, or attention, and have been disappointed to see people online suggest that I’m being dramatic, making this up, or playing the victim to get out of touring.

“If you knew me, you would know this couldn’t be further from the truth. I’m a fighter. I use the word suffer not only because trauma and chronic pain have changed my life, but because they are keeping me from living a normal life.

“They are also keeping me from what I love the most in the world: performing for my fans.”

Lady Gaga said she is “looking forward to touring again soon”, and added that she has to be with her doctors right now “so I can be strong and perform for you all for the next 60 years or more”.

The new dates for the European stint of the Joanne World Tour have yet to be confirmed.

Live Nation said the second leg of the North American part of the tour is scheduled to resume in November as planned.