Lady Gaga pays tribute to late friend, whose ashes she wears in necklace

Lady Gaga said she wears her late friend’s ashes in a necklace, as she paid tribute on her birthday.

The singer’s best friend Sonja Durham passed away earlier this year following a battle with cancer.

Gaga, 31, posted pictures on Instagram showing her dressed in a sequinned pink dress as she marked Durham’s birthday.

One showed her with love interest Christian Carino.

After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from @oscardelarenta Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:41pm PDT

She wrote: “After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from@oscardelarenta.

“Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness.”

The second, of Gaga and Durham, was captioned: “I love you forever Sonja.”

I 💖 you forever Sonja. #breastcancerawareness #womenempowerment A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:43pm PDT

The third image was a close-up of a delicate black pearl necklace around Gaga’s neck.

I wear some of @sonjad7777 Sonja’s ashes around my neck in a black pearl given to me by her husband & widower @viegitane007 André Dubois. My extended family @angiepontani, mother of my godchild Sissy and wife of @briannewmanny my buddy I’ve played jazz with in NY for over ten years told us she had a dream. That we could talk to Sonja through her pearls. And I will Sonja. I Will. Happy Birthday. I love you. 🎀 💗 #breastcancerawareness #breastcancer #womenempowerment A post shared by xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) on Oct 7, 2017 at 9:55pm PDT

She wrote: “I wear some of @sonjad7777 Sonja’s ashes around my neck in a black pearl given to me by her husband & widower@viegitane00 André Dubois.

“My extended family @angiepontani, mother of my godchild Sissy and wife of @briannewmanny my buddy I’ve played jazz with in NY for over ten years told us she had a dream. That we could talk to Sonja through her pearls.

“And I will Sonja. I Will. Happy Birthday. I love you.”

Gaga also shared a video showing her and Durham together as she played the 2016 track Grigio Girls to her friend, who inspired the song.