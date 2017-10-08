Lady Gaga pays tribute to late friend, whose ashes she wears in necklace
Lady Gaga said she wears her late friend’s ashes in a necklace, as she paid tribute on her birthday.
The singer’s best friend Sonja Durham passed away earlier this year following a battle with cancer.
Gaga, 31, posted pictures on Instagram showing her dressed in a sequinned pink dress as she marked Durham’s birthday.
One showed her with love interest Christian Carino.
She wrote: “After rollin around on the couch feeling sad with the help of some of my #grigiogirls and a very special someone I managed to dress up and feel better in a beautiful pink sequined dress generously gifted to me from@oscardelarenta.
“Sonja would want us to celebrate her Birthday. So we are. Dressed in Pink and handing out pink chocolate kisses for #breastcancerawareness.”
The second, of Gaga and Durham, was captioned: “I love you forever Sonja.”
The third image was a close-up of a delicate black pearl necklace around Gaga’s neck.
She wrote: “I wear some of @sonjad7777 Sonja’s ashes around my neck in a black pearl given to me by her husband & widower@viegitane00 André Dubois.
“My extended family @angiepontani, mother of my godchild Sissy and wife of @briannewmanny my buddy I’ve played jazz with in NY for over ten years told us she had a dream. That we could talk to Sonja through her pearls.
“And I will Sonja. I Will. Happy Birthday. I love you.”
Gaga also shared a video showing her and Durham together as she played the 2016 track Grigio Girls to her friend, who inspired the song.
