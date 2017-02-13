Lady Gaga made the biggest anti-bodyshaming fashion statement at the Grammys

Lady Gaga turned heads at the Grammys as she arrived in a revealing outfit, just days after hitting back at online trolls who criticised her body.

The American singer wore a pair of tiny black leather shorts and a top exposing the lower part of her breasts as she hit the red carpet in Los Angeles.

Gaga bites back at trolls (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Her choice of outfit came after she told bodyshamers she was “proud” of the way she looked as they mocked her following her Super Bowl performance.

In one of the more bizarre outfits at the Grammys, singer CeeLo Green looked part Tin Man, part big gold statue as he wore a strange face mask.

Robot or Ferrero Rocher? (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Katy Perry wore an outfit of shaggy light pink feathers with a copper sequin mock turtleneck top, all by Tom Ford.

Fashionably late, Rihanna showed up in a tiny orange midriff-baring top paired with a black skirt.

Rihanna brings a summery feel to the red carpet (Jordan Strauss/PA/PA)

Beyonce, who is pregnant with twins, did not walk the carpet but performed in a gold crown and fitted gown to match.

Her sister Solange shimmered in a metallic green one-shoulder look.

Beyonce (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

Adele, who usually wears black to awards shows, arrived in an olive green dress from French fashion house Givenchy.

Paris Jackson, daughter of the late Michael Jackson, made her own fashion statement in a colourful gown from Balmain.

Glee actress Lea Michele showed off her midriff in a gown by Roberto Cavalli, paired with shoes by Charlotte Olympia.

Joy Villa (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

American singer Joy Villa combined fashion and politics as she arrived wearing a blue dress emblazoned with the campaign slogan of US President Donald Trump – Make America Great Again – on the front.

The back of the dress had the word “Trump” written on it.

Irish singer Enya, who normally keeps a low profile, made a rare appearance as she took to the red carpet in a demure white gown, with a beaded top half.

Enya (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Singer and American Idol winner Carrie Underwood also turned heads in a sparkly red gown.

Jennifer Lopez brought another splash of pink to the red carpet with her trailing low-cut gown, featuring an enormous neck bow and hip-high slit.

Jennifer Lopez (Jordan Strauss/AP/PA)

Celine Dion also opted for a daringly slashed skirt as she donned an elegant black gown with contrasting shoulder straps to present Adele with her song of the year award.

But they were both outdone by Laverne Cox’s one-shoulder black leather number, neatly held together at the side with small chains.

Laverne Cox (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

Empire star Taraji P Henson presented the best rap album award in a magical mini-dress – a lilac number emblazoned with silver moons, stars and lightning bolts.

Taraji P Henson (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

But the long night called for some necessary costume changes as stars swapped their red carpet glamour for statement stage outfits.

Lady G replaced her daring top with a cut-off Metallica t-shirt over a fishnet body suit as she shared the microphone with James Hetfield and launched herself into a crowd surf.

Lady Gaga (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

Katy donned a white two-piece suit and trainers for her performance of Chained To The Rhythm with Skip Marley, while Adele returned to her signature black with a fairy tale-like long-sleeved gown and cape as she gave a tribute to George Michael.

Adele (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris brought some sparkle to the stage in shimmering charcoal one-piece outfits, while Cynthia Erivo looked demure in a black floor-length number dotted with yellow and red flowers as she sang with John Legend.

Bruno Mars (Matt Sayles/AP/PA)

As well as pulling off the familiar purple jacket for his Prince tribute, Bruno Mars showed off his casual side with a leather-look tracksuit in blue, red and white for his That’s What I Like performance.