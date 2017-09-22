Lady Gaga: Fame has been psychologically challenging

Pop star Lady Gaga has said fame has been “lonely” and “isolating” and “not all it’s cracked up to be”.

The 31-year-old is the subject of a new Netflix documentary and the Poker Face singer said she was glad that it showed her in an “authentic” light.

“I’m most touched that the veil behind the aura of my fame reveals that fame is not all it’s cracked up to be,” she wrote on Twitter.

A message from me about GAGA: FIVE FOOT TWO. The documentary is available worldwide at 12:01am PT tonight on @Netflix pic.twitter.com/R7nNnmfb1Q — xoxo, Gaga (@ladygaga) September 21, 2017

“It is lonely, it is isolating, and it is very psychologically challenging because fame changes the way you’re viewed by people.

“For me, it feels very unnatural, but complicated because I know it is my destiny to be a performer,” said Gaga, who shot to fame while wearing outlandish outfits.

After watching the documentary, Gaga: Five Foot Two, she told her fans she got to “witness myself in a way I am unable to see on my own”.

“I felt proud, I felt sadness, I felt empowered, I felt vulnerable… but what struck me the most was the film’s authenticity” in the way it showed “my lowest lows” as well as her “highest highs”, the star said.

Lady Gaga on stage (Ian West/PA)

The film comes after Gaga was forced to reschedule the European leg of her Joanne World Tour because of health complications.

The six-week stint of the tour has been pushed back to next year.

The Million Reasons singer was taken to hospital while suffering from “severe physical pain”, and earlier this month cancelled a show in Montreal after falling ill during another concert.