Lady Gaga defends Ed Sheeran’s decision to quit Twitter

Lady Gaga has shown her support for Ed Sheeran’s decision to quit Twitter, defying trolls who accused him of criticising her.

The US artist shared a selfie of the two singers on Instagram and said that the “talented” Glastonbury headliner deserved “love and respect”.

It comes shortly after the Shape Of You star told the Sun newspaper that he had stepped away from the social media site because he had faced a torrent of abuse.

“I go on it and there’s nothing but people saying mean things – Twitter’s a platform for that,” he said.

But Gaga posted on Tuesday: “What an incredible talented artist I LOVE ED @teddysphotos deserves all our love and respect like all humans do.

“I wish all people on the internet would be positive and loving and a part of creating an online community that is kind and empowering, not hateful and mean.

“No reason to tear down an artist simply because they are on top. Work harder to be kinder everybody. That should be your first duty to humanity.”

Sheeran revealed that he had faced a barrage of hate from Gaga supporters after he said during an interview about artists whose careers take a downturn after two albums.

He said: “Lady Gaga’s fanbase read an interview in which they assumed I was talking about her and they all f***ing hate me.

“And it wasn’t anything to do with that at all.”

But Sheeran appears not to have quit social media entirely. He still updates his Instagram account, but tweets from him are now limited to tour date posts and automatic updates via Instagram.