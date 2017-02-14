Lady Gaga and Jennifer Lawrence among stars to slam the discriminating 'bathroom bill'

Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys and Jennifer Lawrence are reportedly among a band of stars fighting against a bill that appears to target transgender people.

The Texas “bathroom bill” aims to ensure that people use bathrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificate.

But the bill has been condemned by the LGBT community, as well as 140 artists and celebrities.

Britney Spears (Rich Fury/AP/PA)

According to the Associated Press, singer Britney Spears and late-night show host Jimmy Kimmel signed a letter on Tuesday, criticising the Republican-backed efforts as a “denial of basic human dignity.”

It appears to be similar to a North Carolina law that prompted rockers Pearl Jam and Bruce Springsteen to cancel concerts in that state last year.

The Texas bill has yet to receive even a preliminary vote but public pressure is mounting.

Last week, the NFL suggested that Texas could be passed over for future Super Bowl sites if the proposal became law.